action cocktail and series B that shows that there is life beyond Marvel and DC

It is practically impossible to conceive of the contemporary film industry without considering elements such as franchises, shared universes and, especially, superheroes. Since the premiere of 'Iron Man' in 2008, the premieres of this subgenre have been growing exponentially, and have become great bulwarks for both Disney and Warner Bros.

Luckily, in the middle of the iron duopoly of Marvel and DC on comic book adaptations, the landing in the Valiant film sector, company founded in 1989 by Jim Shooter – former Chief Editor of The House of Ideas – and Bob Layton, and resurrected in 2005 under the name of Valiant Entertainment, has meant a necessary breath of fresh air in the sector.

Without expecting practically anything from her, 'Bloodshot', the first adaptation of the vignette to the large screen of a Valiant license, has managed to open a gap to my heart saturated with masked heroes and super powers thanks to his humble sense of spectacle and a spirit that refuses to make up his offspring of the eighties series B action more casual.

Hachedós

I will not deny that, since the first promotional materials were published, my distrust of 'Bloodshot' soared to the point of waiting for a hit of the fat people on a creative level. The film looked like combine narrative components seen once and a thousand times with a formal and stylistic approach of the early 2000s.

Up to a point, my suspicions were not too misguided, because Dave Wilson's long jump it does not stop falling into the topics, clichés and structural swamps of the stories of superheroic origins while wrapping everything with a somewhat outdated cyberpunk aesthetic. However, almost by magic, the filmmaker has known not only to overcome these obstacles, but also to use them in his favor to some extent.

Halfway between Paul Verhoeven's 'Robocop' bioethical account, regeneration skills and the desire for revenge of Wolverine, and the current blockbuster more generic, 'Bloodshot' ends up offering an action and comedy cocktail for – almost – all audiences who, despite not standing out for their originality, manages to offer just under two hours of direct and unpretentious fun.

This, in addition to channeling through a cast that seems to be having a great time after scene – special mention for a Vin Diesel whose character goes like a ring to the finger – is achieved thanks to the rhythmic set-pieces succession. Sequences clearly elaborated and taken care of on paper, but whose implementation is far from perfect due to an excessively chaotic and fragmented assembly.

We cannot forget that 'Bloodsot' is a production budgeted at a ridiculous 42 million dollars. With this in mind, it is more than obvious that Wilson extracts gold from every penny, making the most of his career in the VFX sector, and translating logistical limitations into a show most exciting and stimulating with a more lucid production design than one would expect.

With 'Bloodshot' We are facing one of those productions that mean much more than it may seem at first glance. Despite being a simple — and hilarious — rehash of ideas seen in countless works and not being destined to endure in the memory of the respectable, this modest Valiant bet is inspired enough to be glimpse some light beyond the continuous form of Marvel and DC. And that, today, is a lot to say.