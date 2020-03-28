Action and mystery in the OAV trailer of Strike The Blood IV

Share it:

After the announcement of the new season of Strike The Blood, fans of the light novel written by Gakuto Mikumo they had to wait several months before they got more news of the show. Waiting to see the unpublished episodes we report this to the OAV trailer.

You can see the movie at the bottom of the news, the preview shows us some of the scenes that will be present in the OAV in which we will find the protagonists Kojo Akatsuki, Yukina Himeragi, Asagi Aiba and Sayaka Kirasaka. It will always be working on unpublished episodes Connect animation studio, the director will find Hideyo Yamamoto, veteran of the series having directed the other seasons of the show. The screenplay will be entrusted to Hiroyuki Yoshino, while opening and ending will be performed respectively by Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets and Risa Taneda.

The OAV will be streamed from next April 8, while the second part will be available on June 24, even if we still have no news regarding a possible arrival in Italy. If you are looking for more information on the anime, we recommend this trailer for Strike The Blood, a series that follows the events of Kojo Akatsuki, a high school student who became the reincarnation of the "Fourth Progenitor", vampire with immense powers who is controlled by his peer Yukina Himeragi. The artificial island of Itogami is the backdrop to their events, inhabitants of all kinds of supernatural beings.