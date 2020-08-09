Act-Age, Weekly Shonen Jump and the serious scandal: updates and fate of the manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since 2016 the manga has been published on Weekly Shonen Jump Act-Age, recently arrived in Italy under the J-POP label. Taking care of this atypical story about the world of actors are the 29-year-old screenwriter Tatsuya Matsuki and the 21-year-old designer Shiro Usazaki.

The story became so famous that so many fans started asking for the anime adaptation of Act-Age. Unfortunately, however, some news today forced a heavy setback and an uncertain future for history. Let's start from the beginning: the screenwriter Tatsuya Matsuki was accused of harassing some girls.

According to the latest updates, the mangaka would have illegally approached some middle school students, therefore between 12 and 15 years old, in Nakano on June 18. The mangaka's target was not just one, but he approached and then went away riding his bike, but he was recognized thanks to some cameras.

Today the accusations have officially arrived that Matsuki appears to have confirmed to the police, and this was followed by the announcement of Weekly Shonen Jump. Through a press release and via social media, the magazine announced that, once the facts have been established, it will take the necessary countermeasures. This means that Act-Age could suffer the grim fate of cancellation despite the popularity of the manga.

Those who follow the work know that it is far from the end and this would lead to a clear cut. However, Shiro Usazaki is also involved in Act-Age, the young designer who according to some rumors had already severed as much as possible the relationship with the screenwriter of her manga previously. Since it is completely unrelated to the facts, Weekly Shonen Jump could choose to entrust the series exclusively to her instead of ending it abruptly, ferrying it towards a better ending than a sudden cancellation.

For sure this is a hard blow for the innocent cartoonist and also for the magazine that a few months ago lost three of its most popular manga, with Act-Age that was growing fast and could have replaced them.