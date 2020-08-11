Act-Age: the video of the mangaka's arrest leaks online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It doesn't often happen that mangakas commit crimes, at the most that they say a few sentences out of place or that they are authors of works a bit on the edge. But sometimes it also happens to have writers and designers caught in the act of crime as happened to the scriptwriter of Act-Age, Tatsuya Matsuki.

Matsuki is now in prison and after confessing to molesting some underage girls in the Nakano district, he will face a trial and the related sentence. The mangaka approached his victims by bike and after having committed the crime he fled at great speed. It has now become a national case in Japan where the images of the mangaka's arrest made it all over the news.

On the FNN.JP portal, the video showing the arrest of mangaka Tatsuya Matsuki, with white mask and blue t-shirt. The man is taken into custody and taken in a flying car by some agents. The video is available in short format in the tweet at the bottom or in the complete one directly at the source. Needless to say, the Act-Age scriptwriter's gesture brought inconvenience to the victims but also to the fans and to the designer Shiro Usazaki, completely unrelated to the events.

Due to this, Weekly Shonen Jump was forced to cancel Act-Age.