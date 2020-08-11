Act-Age: The rise and fall of the recent hit of Weekly Shonen Jump

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When we think of a scandal, we immediately connect it to cheating stars or to sexual scandals in the Western world. In fact, hardly comes news from the Far East on facts of this kind; yet they are no less present. One of these involved a figure who was making a name for himself in the manga world thanks to Act-Age, the work designed by Shiro Usazaki and written by Tatsuya Matsuki, published by Weekly Shonen Jump. Just Matsuki threw the magazine, his colleague and the manga itself in the eye of the storm due to a very heavy accusation related to a crime which also led to his arrest. This is the story of Act-Age, the manga just canceled from Weekly Shonen Jump.

The arrival in the most famous manga magazine in the world

In 2016 Weekly Shonen Jump lost four major series: Kochikame, Bleach, nisekoi is Assassination Classroom. While the magazine tried to propose new authors with more or less excellent series, it also continued to present the oneshot, or the self-contained chapters of mangaka of high hopes. In early 2017 it was published Asagaya Geijutsu Koukou Eizouka and Youkoso, a story written by Tatsuya Matsuki and drawn by Shiro Usazaki. The first was a screenwriter of about 25, the second a designer just twenty years old and with high hopes; both new to the world of Weekly Shonen Jump and manga in general.

The oneshot got a good response and a year later the final product arrived on Weekly Shonen Jump: Act-Age. Published in the 08-2018 issue of the Shueisha home magazine and put on sale on January 22 of that year, the manga focused on a very particular world: that of the actors. Kei Yonagi is a high school girl who is forced to look after her two younger brothers in a life between school, jobs that can help her survive, and auditions to become an actress. Yes, why Kei retains a passion for the world of acting and she has always dreamed of treading a stage since she was little, but the circumstances of life have not allowed her to stand out in this world. With yet another failed audition and another lost job, the girl wonders how she will manage the family. But everything changes when a young director notices her for her skills, introducing her to that world.

A female lead, a marginal male co-star and no action scene, as well as a central niche topic. Contents therefore very distant from the canonical ones of Weekly Shonen Jump, in some ways closer to those of Kodansha's rival Weekly Shonen Magazine. Act-Age it is no coincidence that it took a few more chapters than usual to fuel the weekly which, at that moment, saw the explosion of series as Demon Slayer, The Promised Neverland, We Never Learn is Dr. Stone. Only after 22 chapters did it get the first color page that certified its popularity and that was one of the turning points that began to sanction its popularity.

The beginning of the climb to success

The manga duo were still inexperienced, having never worked on another series before, but despite the very crowded stage of Weekly Shonen Jump they managed to create a niche of readers, enough to establish the series in the middle of the table. Although the magazine did not obtain extraordinary results like other colleagues, in terms of sales the tankobons continued to engage, obtaining more and more readers.

In 2019, the real growth of Act-Age with many more top positions, always fixed volumes in the rankings and several collaborations with external partners. In 2020 this growth continued for the first months, which led Kei Yonagi to become the official model of some Japanese brands, in addition to the start of a theatrical show project and to many foreign publishing houses, including ours J-POP, who have acquired the translation rights of the work in the various countries. Fans have also begun clamoring for the making of an Act-Age anime. Given that the manga had already exceeded 100 chapters and that its popularity was still growing, it is possible that a similar project was already in the works, but we will never know this due to the events that occurred between June and August.

The accusation against Tatsuya Matsuki

Tatsuya Matsuki, was arrested on Saturday 8 August by the Japanese police. This is because on June 18, a man attacked a middle school girl – therefore between 12 and 15 years old – sexually harassing her in the Nakano district, one of Tokyo's 23 special neighborhoods. The culprit approached on a bike and then groped it and ran away. Thanks to the help of some cameras placed in the area and police investigations, we have arrived the identification of Tatsuya Matsuki as guilty of the crime. On August 8, the police went to the man's home to arrest him and will hold him in custody until trial, with the perpetrator facing nearly a year of imprisonment or a fine of 10,000,000 yen (equivalent to about 8000 euros). The mangaka did not refute the allegations, later admitting the crime.

Of course, a wave of indignation was immediately unleashed towards the gesture of the mangaka and the fans the possibility of an interruption immediately appeared real Act-Age. Not only would the screenwriter be out of action for quite a long time, but he was also guilty of a reprehensible crime; Weekly Shonen Jump's reaction was therefore forced, announcing that it would take the right measures immediately upon receiving the news. After the weekend and after consulting with Shiro Usazaki, the young designer completely unrelated to the events, Shueisha made her decision, decreeing the conclusion with immediate effect of Act-Age.

The end of the story and the past cases

Even though a story arc had just begun and the story was far from over, the editors of Weekly Shonen Jump and Usazaki decided to wrap up Act-Age right away. No final chapter, no mini-arc or anything; the story ended with chapter 123 published a few hours ago in Japan in Weekly Shonen Jump # 37-38. We do not know if there was a proposal from the editors to Shiro Usazaki to continue the story alone, but it is not possible to improvise scriptwriters from one week to the next without knowing what were the planned developments for the story. Plus the same Usazaki seems to have wanted to immediately delete all references to Act-Age, as happened to the description of his Twitter page, where the name of the manga no longer appears.

Weekly Shonen Jump made the right decision in canceling the series. Not only from a logistical point of view – Matsuki's incarceration would have meant at least a year off, too much for a series so young and with an uncertain future -, but also from a moral one. Binding to such a fact risks becoming a double-edged sword for the manga magazine and for the entire publishing house; all just to continue a story that is so beautiful, but which commercially had not yet exploded.

This scandal was not the only one to hit Shueisha, with the publishing house having to manage the Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro and Nobuhiro Watsuki cases over the past twenty years. The two mangakas faced different problems and got different resolutions. Let's start with the case of the first, which in the early 2000s was very popular with Sekimatsu Leader-den Takeshi. Shimabukuro was embroiled in a scandal when he got a date with an escort through a dating site, posing as a businessman. However, the escort turned out to be a minor and therefore the mangaka was accused and convicted of child prostitution, complete with prison. Weekly Shonen Jump immediately canceled his manga, which in any case was in the final stages, and allowed Shimabukuro to conclude it in a minor magazine only after serving his sentence. Shueisha, however, guaranteed a sort of rehabilitation in Shimabukuro, allowing him to publish since 2008 Toriko, which became one of the magazine's recent hits.

The second case is instead linked to Nobuhiro Watsuki, legendary mangaka of Kenshin Samurai Wanderer. A few years ago the author was working on a spin-off of Kenshin, to be published in the monthly magazine Jump SQ. The work, however, was momentarily interrupted when Watsuki was charged with possession of child movieography material. In this case, the sentence was limited to the payment of a fine and for this reason the manga only took a short break from publication, returning after a few months.

What future for Matsuki and Usazaki?

It is also worth dwelling on the future of the creators of Act-Age. Tatsuya Matsuki is an emerging mangaka and, above all, he's just a screenwriter. He is therefore not able to completely create a comic by himself, but the contribution of a designer will be necessary. Assuming that Shueisha allows him to return to his stable, Matsuki will inevitably have to find a designer who accepts his past.

In addition, it is difficult for a magazine to want to take on such a heavy name, so it is almost certain that we will no longer read the name of Tatsuya Matsuki in first level publications, with the mangaka who will almost certainly opt for the use of a pseudonym. Matsuki does not have an important name like that of Shimabukuro, which he had already successfully published, or like that of Watsuki, with a decade-long career behind him. As it also emerged in the last few hours, manga fans and readers on the net are not going light on Matsuki's exploits. In addition to his Twitter page, in the comments related to the manga of Act-Age many punish what the screenwriter did and instead they ask that the designer return with a great career, this time with a more deserving mangaka by his side. Usazaki, born in 1997, has in fact seen her career cut short due to problems that did not depend on her. However, both the editors of Weekly Shonen Jump and many fans of Act-Age they immediately gave their support to the designer, convinced that she will once again return to this prestigious stage. In the past few hours, comments from several mangaka have also been added, which have helped to reinforce the idea that Usazaki will return as soon as he can.

We will definitely have to wait to see what will become of the creator of Act-Age, which has certainly demonstrated with a hundred chapters that it knows how to do it and that it can present a captivating story despite the particular scenario, but also that it is no longer reliable from a behavioral point of view. There remains the regret of having lost a young manga, intended to support Weekly Shonen Jump for several years, as well as a qualitatively deserving work.