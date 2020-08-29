Act Age: the perpetrator was “rearrested” for sexual harassment

Share it:

Even after the cancellation of Act Age from the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the issue concerning the accusations against Tatsuya Matsuki, the screenwriter of the work, did not train. In fact, every day that passes, new and disturbing details emerge on the matter that fuel the accusations against him.

It has now been three weeks since the arrest of the author of Act Age after the sensei was caught red-handed for sexual harassment of minors. As the days went by, many details on the matter emerged, starting with old tweets to the words of the manga designer who prompted the victims of such phenomena to report the incident to the police.

Since then, in fact, there have been several phone calls to the local police station of alleged indecent acts by Matsuki. The latest of which, fresh from August 26, prompted the police to “rearm” the author again after a middle school student said she was molested. In reality, the mangaka has never been released, however the new accusations against him have exacerbated the penalties that the author will be forced to face as he has already repeatedly declared that he is guilty of the crimes attributed to him.

A few days ago, in fact, through a statement leaked to the press, multiple crimes committed by Tatsuya Matsuki were leaked, the same attachment at the bottom of the news.