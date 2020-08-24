Act Age: the manga artist returns to talk about the cancellation of the series

Share it:

The case Act Age it has few precedents in Japanese publishing history, least of all in Weekly Shonen Jump, the most followed Japanese magazine in the world. After the arrest of the mangaka for indecent acts towards minors, the cancellation of the manga was a necessary requirement to put an end to the terrible situation.

To take responsibility for the perpetrator’s violence was Shiro Usazaki, the Act Age designer, who because of her colleague has lost her job and her place in the magazine most coveted by every aspiring manga artist. Recently, the author has returned to talk about the case, in this case to express all its solidarity a those who have “bravely talked about the accident despite the shock and fear“. Usazaki, in fact, underlined that the wounds from” sexual violence “do not heal naturally, as even just one detail – visual or not – can bring the frightening tragedy back to the surface.

Precisely for this reason, therefore, he decided by mutual agreement with the publisher to cancel the manga to prevent Act Age from triggering unpleasant memories. While the choice was difficult, the author still asked fans not to hate or blame the victims in question as the cancellation is not their fault. Likewise, he reiterated the importance of recognizing that it is not a mistake to report such violence.

After that, he told his fans to pay attention to what is said or not in a manga, although he could not help but thank all those who find in the comics a purpose or a possibility of “salvation”. He concluded the communiqué hoping that the victims of the ambush can receive appropriate treatment and live a peaceful life.

