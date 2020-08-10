Entertainment

Act-Age, "the cartoonist is in pieces": support from Weekly Shonen Jump and the mangaka

August 10, 2020
The arrest of the Act-Age writer triggered an earthquake inside and outside Weekly Shonen Jump. In recent months, the mangaka was caught red-handed by cameras while harassing some students and the official arrest arrived two days ago. Tatsuya Matsuki will then face a tough process.

The support of fans of the manga and of all inevitably goes to the victims: in addition to the molested girls who hopefully will return to normal life in everyday life, who suffered heavy consequences was also the designer of Act-Age, Shiro Usazaki. Despite having already severed relations with the screenwriter by reducing contacts to a minimum, it was she who suffered most from the choice to cancel Act-Age. Weekly Shonen Jump has in fact announced that "Shiro Usazaki is heartbroken"after the discussion on the future of the manga but also stressed how he will support her in every way to get her back to work with a deserving mangaka.

In addition to the messages of support from Weekly Shonen Jump and Act-Age fans towards the young designer, some mangaka colleagues also rushed to follow the story. Among the most famous there is Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man mangaka, who says he is sorry and in the meantime shares the excellent drawings of his colleague.

Another author to join the supporting tweets is Taishi Tsutsui, We Never Learn mangaka, who expressed solidarity with the victims, Usazaki, fans and those who were working to make the Act-Age play a reality. Also Yokoyari Mengo, current designer of Oshi no Ko, supports the victims and hopes that Shueisha will give Shiro Usazaki proper support.

