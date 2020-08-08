Act Age: the author was arrested for indecent acts against a minor, manga in the balance

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Japanese government has been fighting for years against abuse of women, just think of the "chikan" phenomenon and some exceptional measures taken to reduce such acts. Despite this, such events continue to manifest themselves, even by personalities that you would not expect, such is the case of the author of Act Age.

Just as the manga approached 4 million copies sold and the possibility of an anime adaptation became more vivid, news from Japan took the entire publishing landscape by surprise: Tatsuya Matsuki, the 29-year-old sensei behind Act Age, was arrested by police on suspicion of indecent acts against a minor.

The sensational news was leaked directly by the police who announced his arrest. Currently, there is no further information except that the victim is between the ages of 10 and 17. The situation, however, is constantly updated, so we suggest you stay tuned so as not to miss any news about it.

In any case, it must be emphasized that the future of the manga is strongly at risk and it is reasonable to expect severe measures by Shonen Jump – if not even the cancellation of the series from the magazine – if the suspicions were confirmed. In the meantime, the publisher has removed the release of Act Age volume 13 from programming next October. And you, instead, what do you think of this situation? Let us know with a comment below.