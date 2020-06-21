Act-Age, Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man: these manga must become anime according to the fans

Share it:

Shueisha constantly publishes manga that aspire to become among the most famous of the moment, if not in history. But after the farewell of works from exaggerated sales such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, The Promised Neverland and others in the finishing straight, there is a need for replacement. And here they come Act-Age, Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man.

According to a survey published by Yahoo! and also bounced on social media Act-Age, the Matsuki and Usazaki manga is the one that most of all must be transposed into anime. The survey called "Anime! Anime!" has given exactly this result, with Act-Age in front of everyone. On the other hand, the news of an Act-Age about to become souls has been chasing for several weeks, if not months. Unfortunately, until now there have been no confirmations from the publishing house or from Weekly Shonen Jump.

In the other high positions of the ranking we find two other Shueisha manga: Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man. The first is published in Shonen Jump +, the sister digital magazine of Weekly Shonen Jump, but despite its comic nature it is becoming a disproportionate success with the first volume close to selling a million copies. In addition, the manga continues to win awards such as the Tsutaya Comic Award.

Finally there is Chainsaw Man, published on Weekly Shonen Jump as Act-Age but certainly the most violent and atypical of the trio. Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga has impressed many for its peculiarities and its success could further amplify with an anime. Although it must be said that this would most likely be forbidden to minors given that Fujimoto is not scrupulous in inserting lesbian sex scenes in Chainsaw Man. Do you have other candidates to see in anime in the coming months?