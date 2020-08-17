Act Age: Shueisha permanently stops the publication of the manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Act Age is the current Weekly Shonen Jump home paradox. A series that, since its debut, has met with considerable uproar from critics and audiences, soon raising rumors about an anime in the pipeline. However, an abrupt halt has completely eliminated the future of the manga that continues to be talked about.

In the past few days, comic shops have confirmed a disturbing trend, to say the least, that is a strong increase in Act Age sales after the author, Tatsuya Matsuki, was arrested for carrying out indecent acts against minors. The publication of the comic, permanently deleted from the magazine, and the co-author who, in a few hours, was forced to lose her job and a prominent place in the most coveted magazine, took care of the expenses of these actions. by every artist.

Either way, the increase in sales will soon have to cope with stock availability as, through a press release, Shueisha announced that no issue will be published starting from volume 13 and that no reissues of the previous tankobons will be permitted. A radical choice that confirms the intentions of the publisher of remove the title from the history of the magazine and publisher. As if that weren't enough, all merchandising suffered a similar setback with numerous reimbursement initiatives for buyers already muted in regards to pre-orders of calendars and themed items.

What do you think of the publisher's statement instead? Let us know with a comment below.