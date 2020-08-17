Act-Age: Shueisha further reiterates her position

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lately the internal balances of Weekly Shonen Jump have been shaken by the incident that involved Act-Age. The publication was officially canceled by Shueisha, much to the chagrin of fans, who had to say goodbye to one of the most promising works of the current Japanese comic scene.

Shueisha's decision inevitably led to the elimination of the title too from the MangaPlus catalog, in which new chapters were published weekly. Finally, the publishing house reaffirmed its position by removing the protagonist of the work – Yonagi – from its Youtube channel, and all the videos related to it.

Meanwhile in Italy, the publisher J-POP was also forced to stop publishing of the manga. Although the fourth volume was already ready for distribution, it was decided to immediately finish the printing of Act-Age.

Below is the press release from the publishing house:

"Hello everyone, in the past few days we too have been surprised, and saddened, by the news from Japan about Act-Age, a series that has been very well received in Italy as well. For the moment we have decided not to distribute volume 4, albeit already printed, and to stop the sales of the volumes of the series. In the coming days we will let you know something more, for the moment we ask you for your trust and patience. "

Act-Age, the author at the center of a new controversy due to a series of old tweets. Act-Age, the theatrical show also canceled: "We are heartbroken, but it's the only solution"