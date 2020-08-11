Act Age: interrupted the publication of the manga in Italy, here is the press release from J-POP

Share it:

The question linked to Act Age was destined to take on an international reach, this was evident since the announcement of the cancellation of the manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. The work, in fact, had been licensed in numerous countries which have also begun to take the same emergency measures.

While at home Act Age enters the paradox, with an exponential increase in sales following the scandal that caught the author red-handed, the first measures have also begun to leak out on the international scene. Among the first countries to announce the stop to the publication of the manga is Italy under the publisher J-POP that in the past few hours has released a press release on its social channels, the same attachment at the bottom of the news, which reads as follows:

"Hello everyone, in the past few days we too have been surprised, and saddened, by the news from Japan about Act-Age, a series that has been very well received also in Italy. For the moment we have decided not to distribute volume 4, albeit already printed, and to stop the sales of the volumes of the series. In the next days we will let you know something more, for the moment we ask you for your trust and patience. "

The publisher leaves no room for doubt: Act Age, until further notice, his run in Italy ends with volume 3 despite the fact that the company had already started the printing of the next issue. A drastic decision matured following an event that has few precedents in history and which, unfortunately, has decreed the end of one of the most promising works of the Shonen panorama. And you, on the other hand, do you agree with J-POP's decision? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.