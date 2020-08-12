Act-Age: how did fans react to the cancellation of the manga?

It can only be sorry when a manga like Act-Age is canceled. But there was little to do for the Weekly Shonen Jump manga after the heavy accusations against Tatsuya Matsuki, the screenwriter who was arrested a few days ago for molesting some middle school students.
In a flash release, Weekly Shonen Jump had to communicate to fans that Act-Age was canceled without the possibility of appeal. There were reactions around the world and every publishing house that had bought the rights then had to take the necessary countermeasures as done by J-POP.
Those who are angry about the situation is also the group of people who read Act-Age, a very large group given that the manga was constantly growing in popularity. At the forefront are Japanese fans, including some mangaka, but also globally there have been several controversies. Almost all written comments have two faces: one of total accusation against Tatsuya Matsuki, the screenwriter who has guilty of bad gestures, e one of complete support to the designer Shiro Usazaki.
As you can see below, many thought Act-Age was an excellent manga and that it should have supported Weekly Shonen Jump for a long time, but now there is not much to hope for the work. With the cancellation now effective, we rediscover the history of Act-Age and its collapse.
Due to the author's questionable actions against minors, Shonen Jump has officially announced the cancellation of the Act-Age manga.
This is so disappointing, especially since Act-Age was an incredibly unique and beautifully written story.
I feel so bad for the illustrator, man. https://t.co/SXk5tac04l
– Joey (@ TheAn1meMan) August 11, 2020
It's awesome that the Jump editorial voiced support for Shiro Usazaki in the very same press release they canceled "Act-age. I think it's a heartwarming sign they are immediately expressing the desire to create new manga works with her. It's a great notice for the fans too.
– Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) August 10, 2020
Also just saw what happened w the act-age mangaka and JEEZ it’s such a messed up situation, I hope all the victims are okay, and I hope the artist hasn’t been receiving any harassment over this instead of support. Also fuck the mangaka I hope he's in jail
– ceo of inosuke 🦋 genya nation (@pigassault) August 11, 2020
rip act-age
2018-2020 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Fc0iTdeJDB
– ً⁷⁺⁹ (@YONAGISM) August 8, 2020
Well, fuck act-age's plot. Im just supporting shiro usazaki's art. pic.twitter.com/EgEx11Mn6K
– ❁ gouiyel ❁ (@queenkruI) August 8, 2020
Some of y’all acting more hurt about Act-Age being potentially canceled than the fact that a girl has allegedly been harassed.
I love the manga with all my heart but like,
Priorities here.
– Killafoe @ Home (@ Killafoe1) August 8, 2020
I'm glad that author is getting arrested and pray to God he never works in Manga again. I'm hoping the artist that worked on act-age is able to find success again and hopefully not with a freak attached this time. Most of all I hope the victim gets the justice she deserves
– Sorcerer Salaryman WeatherRE (@ReWeather) August 8, 2020
Fuck man. It's one of my favorite ongoing series. And those who are saying give it a read, separate author from it's work, honestly don't bother. The story is great but incomplete and that's the worst feeling ever especially when you are following it for a while now.
– Fazeel Ahmed (@MrEmperor_Relix) August 10, 2020
Add Comment