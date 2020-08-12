Act-Age: how did fans react to the cancellation of the manga?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It can only be sorry when a manga like Act-Age is canceled. But there was little to do for the Weekly Shonen Jump manga after the heavy accusations against Tatsuya Matsuki, the screenwriter who was arrested a few days ago for molesting some middle school students.

In a flash release, Weekly Shonen Jump had to communicate to fans that Act-Age was canceled without the possibility of appeal. There were reactions around the world and every publishing house that had bought the rights then had to take the necessary countermeasures as done by J-POP.

Those who are angry about the situation is also the group of people who read Act-Age, a very large group given that the manga was constantly growing in popularity. At the forefront are Japanese fans, including some mangaka, but also globally there have been several controversies. Almost all written comments have two faces: one of total accusation against Tatsuya Matsuki, the screenwriter who has guilty of bad gestures, e one of complete support to the designer Shiro Usazaki.

As you can see below, many thought Act-Age was an excellent manga and that it should have supported Weekly Shonen Jump for a long time, but now there is not much to hope for the work. With the cancellation now effective, we rediscover the history of Act-Age and its collapse.