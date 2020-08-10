Entertainment

Act-Age disappears from American catalogs after the scandal in Japan

August 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Weekly Shonen Jump has found a new cat to peel after the start of the Act-Age scandal. A few days ago it was announced that the screenwriter Tatsuya Matsuki, who publishes the manga in the magazine together with the designer Shiro Usazaki, has been arrested by the police.

The Act-Age mangaka went by bike to Nakano where he harassed some underage girls, aged between 12 and 15, and then ran away by pedaling. The local cameras, however, were able to help identify the culprit who turned out to be the mangaka. The scandal has caused many people to rise up online as it is genuine sexual harassment and Tatsuya Matsuki could face severe punishment.

In the meantime, it is not known whether there will be a continuation of the manga on Weekly Shonen Jump, the Japanese magazine that hosts Act-Age. But in the American counterpart the manga has already been given up for cancellation: in fact, the portal of Viz Media it no longer reports the release date of the next chapter of Act-Age as happens every week, with the American division that has therefore emulated the same choices made when there was the Nobuhiro Watsuki scandal.

At the moment instead there have been no changes of any kind on MangaPlus, the global platform that distributes some Shueisha manga in English and Spanish.

