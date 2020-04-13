Sports

Achraf creates a solidarity tournament to make donations to Getafe families

April 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Achraf Hakimisoccer player Borussia Dortmund ceded by the Real Madrid, will seek to raise money for Getafe families through a solidarity video game tournament Fortnite in which other footballers like Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Reguilón or Paco Alcacer.

In addition, they will join the project 'youtubers and instagramers' known as Ampeter, Hamza Zaidi and Toniemcee that, with millions of followers on their social networks, they will also collaborate to obtain an economic amount that alleviates the situation of the citizens of the southern city of Madrid with problems caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The tournament will be broadcast through the channels of Twitch of the participants and the people who make donations will also participate in a raffle for t-shirts, gloves and other objects related to the world of soccer.

The city council of Getafe, through an official statement, reported that the money raised will be donated through small business associations AJE and ACOEG to buy food and hygiene products for families with needs that will be purchased in shops near the city.

Javier Santos, sports councilor of the city council of Getafe, highlighted "the magnificent initiative" of Achraf, who, he recalled, despite the fact that this year he is playing in Germany, "does not forget his neighbors, among whom he grew up kicking the ball."

"Furthermore, we do it not only by helping families in need, but directly supporting our small merchants," Santos said.

Achraf Hakimi born in Getafe and his early years he played in the Getafe City Football School. Then he moved to the lower categories of the Real Madrid and it is also international with Morocco, from where his father and mother originate.



