 ACE Comic Con and CinemaCon 2020 canceled due to Coronavirus

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc as it continues to spread throughout the different areas of the world. This already considered global pandemic has caused ESPN to dedicate suspending the current NBA season and has reached famous figures such as actor Tom Hanks. Yesterday it was officially confirmed that the well-known E3 would not be celebrated because of the Coronavirus, and now we already know that two comiqueros events will not be held either.

On the one hand we have CinemaCon, the Hollywood convention was going to be held from March 30 to April 2 in Las Vegas. This usual scenario for many ads, in fact An announcement from Marvel Studios was expected. it will not finally be celebrated because of concerns about the Coronavirus pandemic. The organization speaks directly of cancellation and does not comment

Along with this, the Boston ACE Comic Con nor will it be held on its scheduled dates, from March 20 to 22. At the moment it seems that we are talking about suspension, and the organization after the ACE recognizes that they are working to “reschedule” the event, but only time will tell if it is possible, since we will also have to wait for the whole situation to be controlled, and now then see what availabilities there are.

