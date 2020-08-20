Ace Combat 7: New free update coming for the 25th anniversary of the series

Share it:

On the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the series, the leaders of Bandai Namco have announced a new free update for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown to thank fans of the franchise. The pack will introduce a number of new skins for some of the game's most iconic jets.

The new update for Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will take the name of "US Skin Series"and will arrive for free on the day of tomorrow 20 August for all platforms. The update will provide players with three new decals with which to customize some of the fighter jets available in the game. The three skins include the pirate "Jolly Rogers"for the F-14D Super Tomcat and for the F / A-18F Super Hornet, the elegant"Red Devils"for the F / A-18F Super Hornet and finally the stars and stripes"Patriot"for the F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-15C Eagle. The new customizations were presented with a trailer produced for the occasion.

Recently Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown reached the milestone of two million copies sold worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that the review of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available on the pages of Everyeye.