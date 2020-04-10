Accountant: "I told Armstrong that if he wanted respect, he had to give it first"

The former Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador recalled the tense coexistence he had with his teammate Lance Armstrong during the 2009 Tour de France, where he ended up climbing to the top of the podium after asking the American to "If he wanted respect, he had to give it first."

"Armstrong went back to cycling, to my team, and said he wanted to win the Tour. There was tremendous tension. Before I started the Tour I went to speak to Lance directly to his room and he told me: 'For me it is better that you win the Tour than that I win'. That was the day before the first time trial. Then I saw him put on Twitter: 'Tomorrow in the time trial we will see who is the leader'. I wasted my time and my siesta, "Contador recalled in an interview on Youtube with Valentín San Juan.

The Pinto cyclist also recalled the harshest episode of that coexistence with the American. It happened in the ninth stage of the gala round, when Contador passed his teammate after launching an attack, causing Astana manager Johan Bruyneel to step in.

"The next day Johan said if anyone had anything to say. Armstrong said that I had not respected the team's tactics. I cut him off: 'If you want respect, you are the first to give it. You have missed me since the beginning of the year like the whole team. ' He cut me off and said, 'OK, Gunslinger.' Then everyone got off the bus and we were alone. He came up to me and said, 'Don't fuck me,' "he recalled.