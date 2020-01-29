According to the author of Beastars, the manga is nearing its end

Share it:

On March 13, the anime of will appear on the streaming platform Netflix Beastars, based on the work of the author Paru Itagaki. In view of the arrival of the animated series, the latter has declared that the end of the manga is now near.

The work debuted in 2016 and has so far been collected in 17 volumes, but the story of Legoshi, Louis, Haru and the rest of the cast is about to end. In an interview in which Paru Itagaki recently took part, the author confided to her readers that she was putting the utmost effort to best end the affairs of Beastars.

For the uninitiated, Paru Itagaki is the daughter of the mangaka Keisuke Itagaki, whose best known work is undoubtedly Baki The Grappler, also transposed into an anime series available on Netflix. It is certainly surprising to see how such a young author – born in '93 – produced in the early years of her career such an attractive and original product, capable of attracting the attention of a myriad of readers.

Not by chance, the creation of Beastars has given her several important prizes: the Manga Taishō, the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, the Kodansha Manga Award and the Japan Media Arts Festival Award.

Disney's feature films inspired the creation of Beastars, while as regards his style he has been influenced by two giants such as Nicolas De Crécy and Egon Schiele. In fact, the strength of the manga, in addition to identifying with the originality of the narration, coincides with the peculiar hatching of the numerous anthropomorphic creatures present within it.

The Beastars anime convinced the critics, winning first place at the CG World Awards. Thanks to the success of the first cycle of episodes, the Beastars anime got the go-ahead for a second season.