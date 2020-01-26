Entertainment

According to some rumors, My Hero Academia 4 will go far beyond the Festival of Culture

January 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
As you probably know, over the past few months My Hero Academia it has returned to the mouth of many fans thanks to the arrival of the long-awaited fourth season, a new round of episodes with which by now the spectators are preparing to enter the much talked-about narrative arc dedicated to the Festival of Culture.

After the publication of the new opening and ending theme of My Hero Academia Season 4, however, interesting rumors began to circulate which would seem to indicate a continuation of the events that are more "heated" than initially forecast. Until now, in fact, it has always been thought that the second half of the fourth season of the opera it would have been entirely dedicated to the Festival of Culture, while now many have begun to speculate that the story could go even further.

Those who have not read the manga may be confused for a moment at the moment, but after the Festival of Culture, the narrative arc of the Pro Hero will follow, which was thought to be revealed with the arrival of the fifth season. Through the new opening and ending theme mentioned above, however, it is possible to get in touch with interesting anticipations that would seem to indicate the presence of much more content than expected within this fourth season.

Obviously, for the moment we must not forget that nothing has been confirmed, but in any case it would not be the first time that the animated work speeds up some events of the manga, just think of what happened in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising; however it may be, we can only wait for news. Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the 15th episode of My Hero Academia Season 4 is available on VVVVID.

