According to Shantel VanSanten Patty Spivot left the series too early

The interviews with the cast of The Flash continue: this time it is Shantel VanSanten’s turn to have her say on the story of her character, who appeared in the first two seasons of the series produced by The CW and centered on the famous DC superhero.

Speaking with TV Line reporters Shantel VanSanten talked about Patty Spivot’s story, especially hers relationship with Barry Allen: “There are key events in some comics that fans want to see at all costs, and one of them was the relationship between Barry and Iris. I was just a stop on a trip, but I will always be happy with that because I really enjoyed playing Patty. We had great fun“.

He then goes on to talk about the decision to start his character, taken by a ex showrunner: “It didn’t have to end so quickly. I don’t know if a lot of people know about this, but we made sure we had arranged to finish the shoot on time despite my other commitments, but a former showrunner was so mad at me that he made me leave immediately on a train.“.

