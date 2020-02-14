According to science, Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world, but why him?

Share it:

Robert Pattinson has been officially declared 'The most beautiful man in the world'. This time, however, it is not a small group of fans of the actor from Twilight madly in love with him ever since the 33 year old Englishman played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter, but a very serious scientific study carried out by the cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, director of the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery of London, who decreed the face of the actor of Batman Robert Pattinson as close to absolute physical perfection. This at least according to the scheme of the 'golden section'.

Robert Pattinson. michela fiorentino capoferri Getty Images

The golden section and the perfect face of Robert Pattinson



The golden ratio was originally conceived in ancient Greece to calculate the ideal beauty and is the same that then, during the Renaissance period, was used by Leonardo Da Vinci to make his famous Vitruvian Man which has always represented absolute perfection. And so it is that after having analyzed the faces of numerous stars for a long time thanks to a digital mapping it was thus discovered that the face of Robert Pattinson it is the one that comes closest to the 'Phi' mathematical relationship, which would then be beauty more harmonious and pure that is at the base of the golden section.

The ranking of the most beautiful men in the world

Ok, but in concrete terms, this thing how it works and, above all, how they came to understand that the face of the ex of Kristen Stewart Robert Pattinson (now happily engaged to the colleague Suki Waterhouse) is the most perfect of all? Dr. De Silva, as reported by Dailymail, measured the face of male celebrities in various points (the female ones had already studied them in the past, electing Bella Hadid as 'the most beautiful of the beautiful') then comparing the results with the original ideals to which the golden section refers.

Measurements were taken from the hairline to a well-defined point between the eyes, then between the eyes and the tip of the nose and, again, from the tip of the nose to the bottom of the chin. The ideal number considered for beauty is 1,618 (the so-called 'Phi' number), so the closer the measurements are to that number, the more scientifically and mathematically beautiful a person is. Robert Pattinson thus reached 92.15% of the 'Phi' ratio, slightly exceeding his colleague Henry Cavill (who plays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher on Netflix), finished second with a score of 91.64% and closely followed by Bradley Cooper with a result of 91.08% and from Brad Pittfourth, with a score of 90.51%.

Nothing new under the sun could almost be said, moreover with or without mathematical equations it seems that we women already have by default the innate ability to instantly measure the golden section of the face (and not only) of a man. After all in front of David Beckham (arrived seventh) o Ryan Gosling (tenth) who would dare say they are not beautiful?

