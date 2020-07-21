According to Nomio Gyūnyū, making loli-themed works has become practically impossible

Share it:

The mangaka Nomio Gyūnyū recently spoke about the current situation of "loli" themed manga productions, short for "Lolita Complex", a term that in Japan indicates the erotic subgenre of productions with young girls often of prepubertal age – or appearance – like protagonists.

Nomio has in fact published an interesting tweet relating to the issue where you can read:

"It could be about some regulation, but while I was drinking with Uran (mangaka colleague), we talked about how loli-themed productions can no longer be published in traditional magazines. After all, regardless of how much they sell, they will never get a anime adaptation, and if they fail to receive some form of adaptation, then publishers will not want to serialize them. In the future, it may become impossible to publish loli-themed products. Loli is a market that is losing grip in the West. Japanese industry is naturally acting accordingly. "

Nomoa also spoke about Amazon U.S. news. and the decision to prevent the purchase of various themed light novels e-books, stating:

"Four years ago, my manga Joshi Shougakusei Hajime Mashita P! Was removed (from Amazon JP), and it was practically impossible to serialize it on any manga-themed application. I think we will see a steady increase in cases where a platform, regardless of from the country, will decide to impose restrictions based on their subjective ideas. "

