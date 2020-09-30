according to Matt Bomer, shooting possible already at the beginning of 2021

Following the news of the renewal of Doom Patrol for a third season, Matt Bomer was questioned by Collider about the potential start of filming one of the DC Universe’s most popular series; the actor hopes to be able to start work on the season as soon as possible given his enjoyment on set.

As known, the third season of Doom Patrol will go exclusively on HBO Max, the new streaming platform owned by TimeWarner where among other things the highly anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League will make its debut; interviewed by Collider, Bomer – who plays Larry Trainor aka The Negative Man in the series – she hopes with all her heart that filming begins as soon as possible and indicates as a possible date the beginning of next year: “Crossing my fingers I hope to return to Atlanta next year to work on Season 3, although I still haven’t received any official confirmation or anything like that.“.

Bomer, also known for the White Collar series, he very much hopes that the latter will also be continued in some way and has also made a proposal to make it happen: “My proposal was to continue it in a two-hour movie and see how it went. Bring everyone back. Or even for four hours. Two two-hour films. Or four for an hour. All it would take to tell a story and then see what happens. That was my draft idea. I don’t know how it could work commercially these days. I don’t know if there are still people interested. But I’d like to do something like that“.

In Italy Doom Patrol is available for streaming to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video, which should continue to distribute the show, season three included.