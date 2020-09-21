according to Jayson Warner Smith Rick is the real villain

While we can already see the first photos on the set of The Walking Dead, one actor who appeared in the series has everyone arguing by stating that Rick was not a positive character, as opposed to the group led by Negan.

It is about Jayson Warner Smith, the interpreter of Gavin in the episodes of the series, who granted an interview to the journalists of “WalkingDeadBR“, stating:”I like to joke when people ask me, what was it like playing an evil character, at which point I immediately ask, who was the villain? Rick was evil and so was his group. We were the good guys, we were the Saviors“.

He then continues with an exception: “Simon is a character who without Negan would have become dangerous. Negan is more of a sociopath, a narcissist, everything always has to revolve around him. But he was very good at managing a group of people, and when Simon was under his control he had improved, instead alone he is very dangerousJayson continues the interview by revealing that he would have liked to have his character integrated into one of the communities that accepted former members of Negan’s group.

Recall that the series will air on next 4th October, in the meantime we point out this interview with Tyler James Williams of The Walking Dead, in which he talks about his character Noah.