According to an insider, Xbox Series X will not cost less than 550 or 600 dollars

According to some analyzes PS5 will cost 399 dollars / euro while Xbox Series X could be sold at a higher price, at least according to the opinion of the insider Benji-Sales.

Benji assumes a higher list price than initially expected for Xbox Series X: "lately there is talk of the power of the Xbox Series X, apparently Microsoft aims to 56 computational units with 7nm production process, I doubt that such a console could cost less than 550 or 600 dollars, otherwise each unit will be sold at a loss."

This factor led Benji-Sales to imagine a price not exactly in line with expectations, as well as speculating on the launch of a less powerful model: "in such a scenario that sees such a powerful and expensive console, Xbox Lockhart seems more of a real necessity than a possibility".

In the past Phil Spencer had rejected the dual console idea while later it was reported that "Xbox Series X is the name of a product family" and not a specific console. So let Microsoft get ready to launch various models of the new Xbox, so as to meet the needs (and pockets) of all consumers? For the moment they are only hypotheses, we will find out in 2020.