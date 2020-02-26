Entertainment

According to an Australian senator, Japanese animation instigates child abuse

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
Like any leading media in the world, Japanese animation is also subject to some titles that raise concerns about the company's fears, just as Interpsecies Reviewers has recently shown. At the center of a dusty controversy was a statement made by Stirling Griff, an Australian senator.

During one of the last sessions of the Senate, Griff he took the floor to make his colleagues aware of the risks deriving from Japanese animation, in particular with regards to children. In this case, the senator referred to the "dark and disgusting side of souls and manga". The implicit use of minors is a very hot topic even at United Nations who have tried to put a stop to some works considered too "pushed".

Anyway, Stirling Griff, taking the anime of Eromanga Sensei, revealed the following:

"The souls contain depictions of naive children, usually in school clothes, engaged in explicit sexual activities and poses and who are often sexually abused. (Referring to Eromanga Sensei) This series even contains themes such as incest and there are some scenes so disturbing that I don't want and cannot describe. "

At the end of the intervention, the senator asked to view all the souls present in Australia. And you, instead, what do you think of Stirling Griff's words? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment below.

