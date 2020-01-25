According to a study, PlayStation is the video game brand with the most loyal fans

Share it:

In the last hours it has been published by the portal Best SEO Companies the result of a long series of surveys regarding the most famous brands in the world and, among the proposed rankings, there is also one focused on the world of video games.

According to the results of the survey in question, which establishes which brand is with the most loyal fans, we find just that PlayStation in first position.

Here is the whole ranking:

PlayStation – 40.7% Xbox – 31.0% Nintendo – 30.4% Fixed PC manufacturers – 14.7% Laptop PC manufacturers – 8.6% HTC Vive – 3.6% Oculus Rift – 3.3%

Very interesting is also the data according to which one player out of three would be inclined to purchase PlayStation 5, while one in four would like the new Xbox Series X. In any case, only 8% of the players interviewed will proceed with the purchase per day one and will probably be waiting for discounts or bundles with your favorite games to arrive. To accompany these statistics there is also the ranking of factors that most influence the purchase and in the first place we find the price, followed immediately after by the reviews found online and word of mouth.

