According to a rumor, an anime for Act-Age will be revealed shortly

Everyone knows that the titles of Weekly Shonen Jump are always the center of attention, and it is practically certain that each title exceeding two years of life will receive an anime adaptation. This happened recently for Jujutsu Kaisen, which could also be joined by another recent Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Act-Age of Matsuki and Usazaki.

Over time, Act-Age has also established itself in the real world, exploiting the nature of the work and the characters with Kei Yonagi become a real model. Combining this popularity with the consistently excellent results in magazine surveys and tankobon sales is a sure thing anime future for Act-Age.

To launch this possibility is WSJ_Manga, which relaunches this voice on the upcoming production of an anime for the title of Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki. This has not yet been confirmed by the magazine, which usually announces such events with color pages and covers, however with the arrival of the second anniversary this possibility becomes even more real.

All that remains is to wait a few weeks to find out if there are real foundations for this Act-Age item, which with an anime would become a real backbone of Weekly Shonen Jump in the next years.