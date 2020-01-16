According to a leaker, enthusiasm for Fortnite is at an all-time low

Share it:

As Fortnite Update 11.40 is coming right now, the words of Hypex, one of the most active and accredited leakers regarding the Battle Royale of Epic Games, which have somewhat dampened the enthusiasm for the game.

In fact, what we have seen in the last month is a rather unusual period of lean for a title that instead is usually full of updates, news and new activities to be carried out, not to mention new objects with which to try to grab the sweaty V-Bucks of the players.

Fortnite instead he did not receive an update from December 18, an eternity compared to how the developers had accustomed us, and if the support of the latter is lacking, it is clear that the enthusiasm of the players is also affected.

HYPEX's words, as we said at the beginning, which he wrote on, should probably be interpreted in this sense Twitter: "I don't want to talk badly about the game, but I think Fortnite has reached the lowest point ever."

What do you think of the leaker's words? Are you right or are you exaggerating? Will theupdate 11.40 to raise the fortunes and enthusiasm of fans towards Fortnite? In the meantime, take a look at all the latest leaked Fortnite skins.