Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Accelerates from 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds and is worth almost $ 200,000: this is the “chiche del Diez”, Diego Maradona's new car

Accelerates from 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds and is worth almost $ 200,000: this is the “chiche del Diez”, Diego Maradona's new car was last modified: by

Share it: