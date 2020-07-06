ACCA: The Inspectorate of the 13 provinces, review of the anime on VVVVID

Share it:

In recent years, in Japan as in the rest of the world, the authorial and economic weight of the self-trained authors born on the internet and exploded with web comic more or less amateur. Discounted to mention the planetary phenomenon One, which with its opus magnum ONE-PUNCH MAN and to a lesser extent with the bizarre Mob Psycho 100, both born on the web and then "transformed" into highly successful paper products, has been able to reach millions of readers. See also the case of Nabi Nagata, which with My lesbian experience with loneliness, born in the form of a comic diary published on a blog, has managed to obtain excellent results in terms of audiences and critics. The author is decidedly less famous in our part Natsume Ono.

Ono made his debut in 2003 with a very successful web comic, The Fifth Chamber; from then on his career developed mainly on the pages of avant-garde and seinen comic magazines such as Ikki or Manga Erotics F. His titles, classifiable as peculiar "slice of life", are often interesting and show an unusual approach and "out of genre" to comics. Among these, its greatest success is certainly represented by the fresh and innovative ACCA – The inspectorate of the 13 provinces. Written and designed entirely by Natsume Ono, the manga was serialized in the seinen magazine Big Gangan from 2013 to 2016 to then be collected in six tankobons. The series enjoyed, in 2017, an anime adaptation by Madhouse in 12 episodes directed by Shingo Natsume and serious composition of Tomohiro Suzuki. In our country ACCA was purchased by Dynit and is currently available for streaming on the VVVVID platform.

Lightheartedness

We are in the imagination Kingdom of Dowa, which occupies the vast territory of an island with the recognizable shape of a bird. From an administrative point of view, the Kingdom is today divided, following a civil war dating back to about a century earlier, into thirteen relatively autonomous provinces whose governments are organized on a diet while a king with limited powers, Falke II, acts as a "glue" for the people. As a consequence of the failed coup, the ACCA, which takes its name from an extinct bird, an independent organization run by five Presidents which performs functions related to the management of public order and health.

However, within the ACCA there is a special department, the Inspectorate, with the role of "internal affairs office": its function consists in supervising the activity of the various ACCA branches in the various provinces. As an organ that is the source of disagreements and fears, the Inspectorate is about to be dismissed on the initiative of the President grossular but in the first episode his best agent, the apparently listless deputy foreman Jean Otus said Jean Scrocca-cigarettes for his habit of having cigarettes offered by anyone (in Dowa the habit of smoking is very expensive and reserved for the wealthiest citizens) he manages to dismantle a traffic managed by dishonest agents.

Its success pushes the Presidents to change their opinion: the Inspectorate is pardoned and Grossular himself proposes to entrust Jean with a global investigation of all thirteen provinces. Soon the listless and indecipherable Jean will find himself entangled in a network of mysteries, supported by his sister fight and from his longtime friend, the freelance photographer Nino. The stars of the series will not only be Jean and ACCA, but the kingdom of Dowa itself with its divisions, inexplicable plots and its ancient secrets.

Politics, politics and more politics

Let's start by saying that ACCA is not a series for everyone. Those accustomed to epic narratives with a fast pace will inevitably find themselves lost in the face of twelve episodes in which the plot, understood brutally as a succession of events following one another, will advance with slow tears in an atmosphere in which the same thoughts of the protagonist are often hidden from the viewer. The moderate but intriguing narrative rhythm it helps to differentiate ACCA from other more typically shonen productions. Beyond the curiosity towards the Great Conspiracy, related to the rumors of a forthcoming coup that Grossular initially seems to take little seriously, the elements that push the viewer to follow a series from such peculiar times are numerous and very significant.

First of all the characters. Jean, in his apparent ice age, is an intriguing and likeable character. Precise and cunning, he does not find great joy in his work which forces him to doubt everyone. The work at the inspectorate weighs on him not only because of his invincible laziness but also because of his idealism, which leads him to desire to live immersed – as far as possible – in harmony. Her relationships with Nino, a friend of all time, and with the beautiful one Mauve, they add substance to a fairly slim story.

The five Presidents – Lilium, Spade, Pastis, Grossular e Pine – they are very interesting, each of them hides one or more secrets and their role in the twisted story of ACCA – the Inspectorate of the 13 provinces will be appreciated only after the curtain of lies has finally collapsed. In this sense, perhaps the best constructed characters are Grossular and Lilium, while Mauve, the sympathetic, certainly stands out among the supporting actors Oru and the ambiguous Rail, who at the beginning of the series will cover the role of antagonist, so to speak, of Jean.

Another important element is certainly worldbuilding. The reality of Dowa is complex, well built and full of elements of realism. The fact that there is a non-governmental organization at the center of the narrative is in itself an element of novelty. The ACCA organization is defined down to the smallest detail in its hierarchical structure, in its uniforms, even in the mentality of the agents who are part of it. Intrigues, class struggle, enmities hidden more or less deeply and above all the complex political reality of Dowa constitute the very backbone of the series. Since the first episode, various characters have expressed doubts about the division of the kingdom into regions. Any act aimed at weakening central control bodies would lead to an inauspicious increase in local differences. However, Jean himself says he is convinced that the kingdom is at peace precisely because it has been able to guarantee autonomy and independence to the various regions. Any reasoning in these terms would be indecipherable for the viewer if the series did not provide, thanks to a wise storytelling that manages to dose all the ingredients to perfection, to provide all the information necessary to be able to follow the "political" plot of ACCA – the Inspectorate of the 13 provinces.

The (very valid) direction of the talented Shingo Natsume and the graphics, by Norifumi Kugai, renewed compared to the original material. Like so many other colleagues trained on the web, Ono draws with a mostly simple, "comic" trait; Here Kugai opts instead for a more refined design, characterized by long-limbed and hieratic figures with narrow (but very expressive) lips and deep eyes. The opening is also excellent, Shadow and truth from One III Notes.