Academia los Óscar donates $ 6 million to unemployed due to coronavirus

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences offers financial aid to people who lost their jobs in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and this day it is announced that they will donate 6 million dollars.

In different news portals it is reported that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences offers its financial support to industry employees who were left without work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the financial aid is distributed as follows: The academy, which organizes the Oscars, said it will donate 2 million to The Actors Fund, which supports artists and behind-the-scenes workers; $ 2 million for the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), a nonprofit that provides support to members of the shows, and another $ 2 million to the Academy Foundation, its own charity.

The pandemic has seriously affected many people around the world in their health, but also in the workplace and the Academy is aware of this.

In the film community it is not the exception and many people are also being seriously affected in their economy and that is why they will receive help from La Academia.

David Rubin, president of the Academy, through a press release makes it public knowledge that they do everything possible to provide help to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.