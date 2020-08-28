AC Valhalla, WD Legion and Far Cry 6: Collector’s for Xbox will include the disc

Share it:

In recent days, many have complained that the limited editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Far Cry 6 did not contain the disc in the Xbox One and Series X versions. However, it seems that the info on the Ubisoft Store are to be modified and that these versions of the games will also include the disc.

This was confirmed by Ubisoft itself with an official press release in Spanish, which has just been published on the pages of the famous portal Hobbyconsolas. The company’s intention was to provide a code to its users before the Collector’s Edition even shipped, so that they could start downloading all the files needed to start the game at launch. However, it seems that this choice did not go to the genius of future buyers of limited editions and, consequently, the French company has taken a step back: all those who have pre-ordered one of these versions will also receive the physical version within the box.

It also seems that in the future a menu will be implemented on the Ubisoft Store that will allow players to decide whether to receive a download code or the disc edition when purchasing a special edition.

