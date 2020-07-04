AC Monza enters the Italian Esports Observatory

Share it:

The Monza Football join the network ofItalian Esports Observatory, the first B2B platform for networking, information and training for industry stakeholders.

The deal is part of the club's strategy increase its position in Esports, as one of the most innovative football clubs on the Italian scene.

AC Monza launches its eSports division in September 2019 with the aim of keeping up with the times to bring young people closer to the red and white world and to grow the Brand even beyond national borders.

Results that were not long in coming since the red and white players in his first season Er_Caccia98 is Figu7rinho have achieved excellent results: Team – Top 45 in the world in the FIFA eClub World Cup Er_Caccia – 23rd in the world at the FUT Champions Cup in Paris Figurinho – Top 16 in Europe and qualification at the FUT Champions Cup in Bucharest ItalMonza – Both first historic players represented of the FIFA20 national team on PS4.

A project also active outside the competitive world with the Brianza e-Cup, the red and white online tournament that, in the quarantine period, saw the challenge for the first time 12 "real" players is 36 fans. For the duration of the competition, an innovative television format was broadcast on the Twitch channel of Monza at 6 pm, live from a virtual studio, which broadcast the games, hosted the protagonists of the tournament and special guests.

"We decided to enter the Italian eSports Observatory as we share the mission of making the Italian eSports world grow at 360 degrees. We hope that through the Observatory, relations between all stakeholders can be intensified by developing synergies capable of creating value for the whole sector", comments the CEO of Monza, Adriano Galliani.

The OIES continues to expand its network of associates. In the football segment, in addition to Monza, theOsservatorio counts the adhesions of FIGC, Lega Pro, Inter, Sampdoria is Udinese. This growing confirmation of partners puts the OIES as a point of reference for the interlocutors who want to increase their presence in Esports.

"The entry of an authoritative and innovative club like Monza is a value for our entire network – they comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the Observatory – Monza Calcio has a serious project in Esports, supported by important investments and convinced management involvement. Monza's strategy in Esports is a case history on a national level. It will be important for OIES members to benefit from all this experience and expertise".