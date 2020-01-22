 Absolute Slaughter, no. one

Share it:

About some months ago, Cletus Kasady has been preparing his magnanimous plan to seize the codices that some symbiotes left in certain guests from the earth. Once you have them all, you can meet the symbiote god, Knull, who is locked up and asleep on the planet of symbionts. Now, after taking his small steps and leaving certain aspects prepared It's time for the Absolute SlaughterWell, Cletus Kasady will have to go for the heavyweights like Eddie Brock, Spiderman, Norman, some Avengers and others to meet their goals. In this first issue – of three – we will see Eddie Brock having his first confrontation with Cletus and the latter looking for a way to eliminate the codex, although first he will need a test subject that he is not afraid of hurting.

The story would begin with Eddie explaining the situation to Dylan where they are while fleeing to a safe place, although soon they are attacked by Matanza, but they are saved by the symbiote Poison and an ingenious defense, although it left Eddie battered. Determined, the symbiote took Brock and Dylan to Peter's apartment and, shortly after, both Brock and Spiderman had a meeting to discuss the Kasady case and the codex. After an immediate alliance, Eddie and Spiderman would visit the Maker for his invention that would turn the situation around, but they would need a test subject they were not afraid of hurting: Osborn. Without hesitation, Spiderman and Venom traveled to Ravencroft, but there Cletus was waiting for them With many of his followers.

In general, we are facing a fantastic horror-action story in which villains go many steps ahead while the protagonists they are in the position of having to meet as soon as possible for the great threat they have just realized and then only receive blows when they try to create a perfect plan. Now, speaking more in detail about some aspects of the plot without going into spoilers, I loved the quick introduction that Donny Cates gives us and which in turn serves to update Dylan on the threat which they are going to face, although it also manages a good meeting between the two Brock and Spiderman. On the other hand, the first confrontation against Matanza is a good preamble and certainly tense, but certainly the best part of the action comes in the second confrontation against Matanza. However, the intrigue with the Maker is also handled very well, because although it gives the possibility of a solution that would take time, it also shows that it seeks its own benefit and that it has a greater plan.

As for the characters, in principle we find a Eddie Brock very tense to know the problem he is in and the care he must have so that Dylan is not involved, who would be trusting an old friend. However, circumstances would lead him to become more violent and direct with the people around him – less with his son – and more after the meetings he has with Matanza. In the beginning, Spiderman is not able to believe all this big problem, but soon abandons the jokes to ally with Eddie Brock side by side in any plan that makes sense and is neither a suicide nor endangers an innocent person or a loved one if there are other possibilities. On the other hand, the Maker shows to be an opportunist and continues with his continuous mysteries about where his true plans are going. Cletus Kasady is the perfect villain within this story, charismatic and frightening which our heroes are not able to defeat and each time the situation is getting more and more complicated. Quite simply, a character like Kasady with the power he has acquired is really amazing and is sure to maintain that genius. Finally, we have the appearance at the last moment of Norman Osborn and his obsession to believe Cletus Kasady, which makes him something more deadly, but in turn makes the reader feel that he lacks his true essence as Duende.

On rhythm, to be a first issue, Donny Cates sweeps the mind of the reader with an insane rhythm in which the characters are in a danger and in a constant tension that invites reading page after page, making 72 pages become really short for how he gets hooked – thanks also to his storytelling in which he relates characters very effectively.

On an artistic level, Ryan Stegman returns to the load with a drawing that removes the hiccups of any reader because of the great quality of his strokes, his light details, his transmission of emotions in which the terror of the page is passed to the reader almost immediately, as well as the most overwhelming by the amount of enemies that the characters have to face and that make us have a heart in a fist for them in the hope that they will come out alive. Without a doubt, Ryan Stegman has left us some really incredible pages and that, if he keeps the tone in the following numbers, he can leave us an event to frame for his drawing.

In short, I consider that We are facing a very promising first issue and with great potential that will delight all fans of the arachnid world and symbionts, as well as those who simply bite their curiosity. Sincerely, we recommend our readers to get on the train and get carried away by its impressive storytelling and its amazing touch while terrifying.

