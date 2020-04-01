 Absolute Slaughter, no. 3

Share it:

Matanza has his enemies right where he wants, but, to his surprise, Venom manages to escape with Spiderman thanks to the power of generating wings. Once free, both decided to divide the work of rescuing people who had carried the symbiote and Poison had to deal with the Scorpion, although a good hero fell. After defending himself against Norman Osborn on the streets, Eddie leads Mac Gargan to the Maker base where The Avengers and Spiderman are, removing Normie's codex. While father and son chat there would be a new attack and Eddie's symbiote made a forceful decision.

The history of this compilation issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with the Venom Immortal Hulk fighting head-to-head with Slaughter while Eddie Brock asks Spiderman to defend the children while he takes care of the symbiotes with anti-symbiote material until the Avengers wake up. After retrieving Miles by reminding him that he has his poisonous lightning, they both witness how Matanza consumes Poison. At that moment, the Avengers fight the villain and, thanks to Miles's words, Eddie understands that the Maker did not destroy the Codices, so he makes a hole in the container, gets a symbiote and prepares for the final battle. Flying towards Matanza, Eddie would give his all while receiving superhero reinforcements and Dylan surprises Normie. However, Eddie Brock would be forced to make a huge decision to end this outright slaughter.

In general we are before two quite intense and amusing American numbers that manage that our gaze does not detach from the pages until the end of the story and, even so, it leaves us reflecting and with a little tension on everything to come, because if Matanza Absoluta It has been an event that has lived up to its name, the final cliffhanger makes us see that we are still at the foot of a great mountain that we are going to have to climb. A very terrifying mountain. Donny Cates itselfHe has offered you moments that do not disappoint at any time and makes this event stand out from others in the same category. Although we will have to see how it endures subsequent rereadings or a possible compilation in tome format, the impression that it has been leaving month by month has been quite good and here shows that you know how to execute good stories, although it is true that there are elements that are left in the inkwell, but for that there are tie-ins, although they are not totally necessary to understand the event itself. Going back to talking about the two numbers, and without making too many spoilers, I would like to highlight that Cates and Stegman leave us in this compilation highly incredible moments that excite us on the one hand and others that put our hearts in a fist, with a great tension for what happens to the characters.

As for the characters, Eddie Brock brings out his most heroic side and puts fear aside so that he can have a chance against all the minions of slaughterWe can even see that he loses the feeling of attachment for his symbiote because he has much stronger feelings than that and that he must protect. In this sense, Donny Cates pushes Eddie Brock further from the antihero side to lead him into the heroic light and typical of people who would give their all to protect the people they love, and which is demonstrated here in the strongest possible way. Also, on its more positive side, he takes his first steps to be a better father, something that was pending and that we hope will evolve favorably and is not just a few numbers. Here, Spiderman tries to be one more when it comes to protecting others, but heeds Eddie's reasons when he explains that there are lives that he needs to protect above all. The Avengers don't do much beyond the role of appearing at the right time and beat up villains. Nevertheless, Miles Morales has a key moment thanks to the revelation he makes to Eddie about the Maker and his creation. By last, Matanza shines in this compilation like never before and leaves us with an ending that frustrates the reader due to his villainy And that's kind of amazing because of how Cates gets the reader to connect with the characters and hate the villains above all else. Fantastic.

On the beat, Donny Cates unleashes his storytelling and the story picks up a fully accelerated and well-executed rhythm in which we see the characters totally overwhelmed by a situation so critical that a false step is such a deadly mistake not only for them, but also for the universe.

On an artistic level, Ryan Stegman leaves us some totally amazing drawings from start to finish and totally terrifying in more than one vignette in which even the reader comes to fear for the future of the story and that of the characters because of Kasady's acts. And that mature, dark, red, overwhelming and strangling environment is something that can only be achieved with a good level of work and dedication. In addition, it is also worth highlighting the level of detail in both the character designs and some settings.

In short, I consider that this number is a totally excellent one that does not disappoint at any time and that makes this event one totally recommended.

