absolute domination among the most viewed of Netflix

For several months Netflix allows you to discover the most viewed movies or TV series in your country, to be able to take a look at the trends and discover the most popular products broadcast by the streaming giant. Here she is top 10 of the most viewed contents in Italy. Small spoiler: it will be a “fiery” ranking.

In the first place we find Lucifer. It is undoubtedly a magical moment for the series, which in 2018 was one step away from cancellation. Thanks to the effort made by Netflix to buy it and distribute it on its streaming platform, it was possible to shoot seasons 4 and 5. And not only that: recently, Lucifer has been renewed for a sixth season, which will be the final one. In Italy, the sexiest devil on television has always had high ratings since his debut on Netflix. The first eight episodes of the fifth season were released on August 21, welcomed by the public and enjoying enormous success. Enough to have earned him the top of the most viewed series at the moment on Netflix Italy. Undoubtedly a hot summer.

In second place another of the surprises of recent times, Cobra Kai. The series, a spiritual sequel to the original Karate Kid, has a history in some ways similar to that of Lucifer: the first two seasons were ordered by YouTube Premium, but in 2020 it is bought by Netflix, which will handle the distribution of the third season, coming in 2021. For several weeks, Cobra Kai was the most popular series of Netflix Italy, able to undermine more high-sounding products such as The Umbrella Academy or the now not more recent, but still popular, Vis a Vis.

Let’s now see the complete ranking in detail:

1. Lucifer

2. Cobra Kai

3. Vis a Vis

4. The Umbrella Academy

5. The Match

6. Secret Origins

7. The Smurfs 2

8. A Big Baby Weekend 2

9. Trinkets

10. Venom

Have you already seen the first eight episodes of the fifth season of Lucifer? Let us know in the comments!

If you can’t wait to continue watching the diabolical Netflix show, here you can find all the information on the second part of Lucifer 5.