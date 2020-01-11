Entertainment

Absolute Carnage will debut on January 16, here are the Variant Covers of Zerocalcare and Spugna

January 10, 2020
The Instagram profile of Panini Comics showed, a few hours ago, the brand new Variant Cover of Absolute Carnage designed by Zerocalcare is Thomas "Sponge" Di Spigna. The miniseries, written and designed by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, will debut in Italy starting from Thursday 16 January.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the work of the two artists. Zerocalcare has created three illustrations, depicting Venom, Spider-Man and Carnage respectively. By purchasing the first three numbers you can combine them to create a beautiful design. Sponge on the other side has created a Variant Cover that is much more in line with Stegman's style, that is, with the protagonist a deformed and terrifying Carnage.

The first issue of Absolute Carnage, consisting of 72 pages and published in America in August, is currently pre-orderable for € 6.21 on the official Panini Comics website. In total, the miniseries will consist of 5 volumes.

On your site, Marvel Comics described the series as follows: "After turning the world of Venom upside down a year ago, Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman are about to revive Carnage's adventures, for the occasion ready to kill anyone who has ever had to deal with a symbiont! After hanging out on the edge of the Marvel Universe for months, Cletus Kasady is finally ready to make his big comeback to New York in a great story … and no one can stop him from painting the city red!".

And what do you think of it? Do you like these Variant Covers? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for something new instead, we advise you to take a look at the new series on Hawkeye and the Moon Kinght.

