 Abrams justifies the return of Palpatine in Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker and explanations of various moments

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lucasfilm has finally released "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the ninth episode of the franchise that closes the story of Rey and Kylo Ren and also serves as the final climax to the Skywalker arc. In this post we collect the different details that have been released these days, while we wait for the traditional statements to appear, reeling out the most relevant moments of the film.

Of course, we warn of Important spoilers of the movie.

…………………………………………………………………… ..

……………………………………………………

………………………… ..

………

One of the great revelations of the movie is that King is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, something that gives a new twist to the revelation of "The Last Jedi" in which it was said that they were two unimportant scrap metal. “The rise of Skywalker” solve this by saying that ‘Decided to be a nobody to protect Rey from his grandfather’.

In a question and answer event, J.J. Abrams has explained the reasons behind this controversial decision:

I think one of the themes of this movie is that whatever it can be, regardless of its origin. I don't know if people can relate to that but I think there are quite a few people who appreciate the idea of ​​coming from a place you are not particularly proud of. and, although I understand that ‘You're nobody’ It is devastating, for me, the most painful and surprising thing is that you come from the worst possible place. What you feel, what is part of you, that persecutes you … is it your destiny? The idea that elections, that there are more important things than blood, as Luke says, was important to convey.

Abrams says the sequel trilogy is about “The generation that follows in the footsteps of the great generation” and justifies the return of Palpatine saying that “The balance of the Force (which Anakin brought in Episode VI) is not something definitive and will last”.

The idea is that if we are not careful the evil, the ultimate evil, will rise again. We have to be proactive and do what we can to maintain balance … and how does the generation that follows the great generation do that?

For the director, the answer lies in “The grandchildren of these important characters, the Palpatine and the Skywalkers”.

The idea of ​​these two houses coming together in this new generation was inevitable for me. If someone sees IX within 50 or 100 years, hopefully they will feel that all the stories have taken us here.

Once the Emperor has been defeated definitively by King and she is exhausted from the effort, Kylo Ren resurrects her with her Force powers. Before Ben Solo disappears, he and Rey kiss. For Abrams, this kiss is not romantic but rather of brothers, and remember that in the original Star Wars, the intention was for Luke and Leia to have a relationship.

There is the same brother and sister component between Rey and Kylo Ren as it was on a romantic level. It is not quite something on a sexual / romantic level, they are connected through this spiritual union. I felt romantic. It's what happened with John Williams, if you listen to the song he did for Luke, it was a romantic theme for him and Leia. That was what I was thinking because I didn't know where the thing was going to go.

For his part, Abrams has confirmed that he lends his voice to D-O, the droid BB-8 finds in the abandoned ship.

Also in the third act of the pelula, Lando shares a small scene with Janna, one of the new characters, and lets see that he could be his father, without being entirely clear. This coincides with some details leaked months ago in which it was said that there was going to be a subplot between Lando and his lost daughter, which ended up in the empire.

Finally, in the visual dictionary of the film it is confirmed that the death of Luke Skywalker in "The Last Jedi" It was because he gave everything he had to the Force to carry out the astral projection that we saw in Episode VIII.

IT WAS NOT A ROMANTIC KISS! IT WAS MORE TO LEIA AND LUKE KISS. To KISS SIBLINGS. AND KING AND KYLO WAS IN THE OLD DRAFTS SIBLINGS! JJ I LOVE YOU! ANTIS! WE WON!pic.twitter.com/GfGOrk1y89 – ً (@rizeofkylo) December 21, 2019

They left in the resolution but not the setup, so in the movie it reads as a beloved character being a weirdo perv. – Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) December 20, 2019

J.J. talks about why Palpatine lineage is important thematically #TROSSpoilers pic.twitter.com/WREQPI3IbH – kaila ren (@ ar1aster) December 21, 2019

Via information | Comic Book (1) (2)