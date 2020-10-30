About That Transfer Student X: presentato il one-shot dall’autore di The Seven Deadly Sins

Nakaba Suzuki, author of The Seven Deadly Sins, will soon release a new one-shot titled About That Transfer Student X on Shogakukan’s online site Manga ONE. The special will be available from midnight on October 31, 2020, and will tell the story of teacher Mishuku and a mysterious student who has just moved into the school.

About That Transfer Student X è the first original work by Nakaba Suzuki published in the last ten years, a period of time in which the author has focused solely and exclusively on the serialization of The Seven Deadly Sins. The adventures of Meliodas and his companions ended last March with the publication of chapter 346 of the work, and fans will surely be happy to discover a new work from the author that has thrilled them for so many years.

Waiting to discover new details on the one-shot arriving tomorrow, we remind you that The Seven Deadly Sins will receive a fourth season of the anime adaptation, in which it will definitively conclude the story. The new series, titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Fundo no Shinpan, will debut in January 2021.

What do you think of it? Are you interested in this new one-shot? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we leave you to the complete review of the The Seven Deadly Sins manga.