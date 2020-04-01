About 50,000 cheats have been kicked out of Call of Duty: Warzone

Share it:

About 50,000 players have been permanently banned from Call of Durty: Warzone, the Activision video game that represents the franchise's second foray into the battle royale.

"There is no place for cheats in video games. Warzone has zero tolerance for cheats"said an official statement published by Activision in a new blog where they address the issue.

The company explained that going after those who cheat is something they have been absolutely focused on but they have also recognized that "it's not something we always discuss publicly"

The shared information ensures that the video game is being monitored 34 hours a day and that there are plans to improve the interface so that reporting a possible cheat is easier for players.

"We recognize that there is no single solution to combat cheats, it is a daily effort, 24/7. Rest easy, we are committed to ensuring a fun and fair gaming experience for everyone"

In recent days it has been common to find players with traps such as automatic targeting and other advantages that make the game experience unfair inside and outside of Warzone, but they are obviously more common in the battle royale of the game because it is independent and free unlike Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, where getting kicked can cost you having to pay for the game again.

Recently in Activision they have given a surprise relative to launching the remastering of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, being relative because it had been leaking for weeks with all kinds of information that has ended up confirmed with a package within the current Modern Warfare that gives access to the campaasapland of the game remastered and a cosmetic package.