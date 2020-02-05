General News

 Abigail Saphiro will play the Chief's daughter in the second season of Doom Patrol

February 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Abigail Saphiro is Dorothy Spinner, the Chief's daughter, in the second season of Doom Patrol

The production of the second season of "Doom Patrol" take a step forward towards its materialization with the confirmation that we will see the daughter of Niles Caulder, the Chief played by Timothy Dalton, after the character was introduced at the end of the first season but without showing his face.

As we can read on TV Line, the young actress Abigail Shapiro will play Dorothy Spinner, the daughter of the Chief who has an age of 11 years. The official description of Abigail says the following:

Niels loves her very much and has made many sacrifices to protect the world and her from her abilities. Now that it's not hidden, Niles will go even further to protect her.

Created in 1988 in the collection of "Doom Patrol" by Paul Kupperberg, Erik Larsen and Jim Sanders III, is a character with the ability to create imaginary characters.

READ:   Rian Johnson insists that his Star Wars trilogy is still in development

The second season of "Doom Patrol" will be broadcast again in DC Universe but it will also reach HBO Max, the new streaming service that Warner Bros. has created.

Via information | TV Line

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.