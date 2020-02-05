 Abigail Saphiro will play the Chief's daughter in the second season of Doom Patrol

Share it:

The production of the second season of "Doom Patrol" take a step forward towards its materialization with the confirmation that we will see the daughter of Niles Caulder, the Chief played by Timothy Dalton, after the character was introduced at the end of the first season but without showing his face.

As we can read on TV Line, the young actress Abigail Shapiro will play Dorothy Spinner, the daughter of the Chief who has an age of 11 years. The official description of Abigail says the following:

Niels loves her very much and has made many sacrifices to protect the world and her from her abilities. Now that it's not hidden, Niles will go even further to protect her.

Created in 1988 in the collection of "Doom Patrol" by Paul Kupperberg, Erik Larsen and Jim Sanders III, is a character with the ability to create imaginary characters.

The second season of "Doom Patrol" will be broadcast again in DC Universe but it will also reach HBO Max, the new streaming service that Warner Bros. has created.

Via information | TV Line