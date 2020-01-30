Abel Ruiz will consummate the frightened of strikers at Barça

Abel Ruiz will leave Barça in the next few hours. The Amufases striker also packs and leaves first assigned, and with an obligation to transfer to Sporting de Braga for an amount close to 10 million euros, between fixed and variable. As the SER Chain has been able to know, in this case a repurchase option is incorporated for the future, since the player wants to be controlled.

Carles Pérez, Abel Ruiz and Alejandro Marqués have left Barça in this winter market. Without striker in the first team, the last three most valuable products of the Farmhouse (except for Ansu Fati) in the front they have packed. In the case of Carles Pérez, urged by the club. In the other two, of their own free will.

Marquis refused to renew. A millionaire offer from Juventus to the player led the striker to refuse to accept the Barca proposal, which exceeded, according to sources of the Barcelona entity, the € 500,000 annual salary. Barça, knowing that the player was leaving for free, took him away from the team and accepted a “business engineering” operation with Juventus, similar to the one already done in summer with Cillessen and Neto. Barça enters 8.2 million for Marquis and will pay 8, in June, for Matheus Pereira. In total, € 200,000 of real benefits.

In the case of Abel, he already wanted to leave in June to continue making progress. Now the option has been assessed by the technical secretariat and It has been decided that the best thing for your training is to play in Portugal, in Sporting de Braga. In return it has been signed to Rei Manaj of Albacete, who has already trained one day with the first team. Asked about the SER Chain, Manaj has assured that "He does not think about joining the first team for now, since it focuses on the subsidiary". "It would be a dream to play up but now my team is B," the Albanian tells the SER. In short, in full search of a nine, without cash for the injury of Suárez, both Barça and the players have decided that the best thing for all was that these players take those of Villadiego.