Abdi and Tola reign in Vallecas and Toni Abadía makes a record podium

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Belgian of Somali origin Bashir Abdi, with a time of 27:47, and the Ethiopian Helen Bekele Tola (30:50) conquered the 55th edition of the Nationale-Nederlanden San Silvestre Vallecana, which gathered 42,000 runners to release the Gold Label granted by World Athletics.

Aragonese Toni Abadía, third with 27:56, achieved his fourth podium in the Madrid race by beating for two seconds the best mark of a Spanish athlete in the test, so far held by Juan Carlos de la Ossa with 27:58 since 2005.

The green tide (for the color of the official shirt) left at 19.55 next to Santiago Bernabeu to travel the 10 km to the Vallecas stadium through Serrano, Puerta de Alcalá, Cibeles, Atocha, City of Barcelona and Avenida de la Albufera .

Ugandan Mande Bushendich (third last year at 27:24) and Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, recent marathon world champion in Doha, started off as favorites but none won the triumph.

The Spanish trio formed by Toni Abadía (with three previous podiums), Fernando Carro and Dani Mateo, assumed that the victory was difficult, although the level was lower than last year, but they proposed, at least, to attack the best mark of a Spaniard in the Vallecana race.

Serrano Street below, Abadía took the head, running a few meters ahead of the elite group. Then he reached Jesus Ramos, while the Africans waited for their moment.

The change of Bushendich, halfway through, ended the adventure of Abadía shortly after surrounding Cibeles, although the Aragonese and Fernando Carro were still in the front pack.

Bashir Abdi, who this year has broken the Belgian marathon record running in 2h06.14 in Chicago, he attacked 4 km from the end and was alone in the lead. No one could stand up. He became the first Belgian to appear in the history of the race.

Abadía stayed in second term with Bushendich, who left him behind near the stadium but the Aragonese obtained his fourth podium.

Since Madrid's Chema Martínez won in 2003 and Marta Domínguez, from Palencia, did it in 2008, the Vallecana race has not had a Spanish winner again.

The Ethiopian Helen Bekele Tola, second in the Tokyo marathon and fourth in Berlin this 2019 and with a personal mark at 10km from 30:47 achieved just two months ago in Lausanne, beat the favorite Chepngetich with a time of 30:50, the fourth best in the history of the Vallecana.

Chepngetich arrived second, seven seconds later, preceding the Portuguese Carla Salomñe Rocha (31:52).

Irene Pelayo, seventh with 32:46, was the best ranked Spanish.

The test records, set last year by the Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo (26:41), which on Tuesday left the triumph in the last meter of the San Silvestre de Sao Paulo, and the Kenyan Brigid Kosgei (29) remain intact : 54), which this year became world marathon record holder with 2h14: 04.

Two hours earlier, Rafael Vicente Loza and Katherine Tisanema, of the Corredores club, gave Ecuador a double in the San Silvestre Vallecana Popular in front of 40,000 runners in a long ride from the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to the Vallecas stadium that concluded, respectively, in 29 : 39 and 34:13 (in this case, the popular record).