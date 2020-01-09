Entertainment

ABC wants to meet Kevin Feige to produce a new series with Marvel heroes

January 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
Now what Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D faces its final season and leaves ABC forever, the chain is looking for a way to sasapland a new contract with Kevin Feige and his team to work on a new Marvel series.

Karey Burke has declared the chain's intentions to re-team with Marvel to try to repeat the success that this series has undoubtedly starred in Marvel characters.

Currently, Marvel Studios' television forces are focused on the ambitious Disney + catalog they have been announcing in recent months and we do not know if they will be willing to give green light to other stories of the brand in alternative channels.

ABC considers that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. It is part of the history of the chain and they have been sorry for the march of the show after their seventh season.

