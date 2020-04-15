Entertainment

ABC shows a photo of a "man in a mask", but he is a ONE PIECE fan dressed as a Doflamingo

April 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the last few weeks we have often spoken to you about the spread of Coronavirus in Japan and in particular about the effects of the pandemic in the entertainment industry. The very latest of course are also covered by many American broadcasters and given the flow of news, it is absolutely normal that every now and then you run away some little gaffe.

In particular, a few days ago an in-depth article written by a journalist of the colossal US broadcaster went viral ABC, acronym for American Broadcasting Company, one of the main American news sources based in New York. To reinforce the concept expressed in his piece – according to which Japan is experiencing an extremely complex period due to the COVID – the author of the news has decided to insert a photo taken by Charly Triballeau, depicting what is described as "A passerby on the streets of Tokyo wearing a mask".

READ:  Jennifer Lopez and dare to do the ‘couple challlenge’

As you can see at the bottom, the "passerby" – actually a famous Japanese rapper / youtuber – has revealed his identity on Twitter, sharing the article and making it go viral. ONE PIECE fans obviously burst into tears after seeing the Joker in such an important news.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to advise you to take a look at the real message of the ONE PIECE crew, shared a few days ago by the guys from Toei Animation.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.