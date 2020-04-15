ABC shows a photo of a "man in a mask", but he is a ONE PIECE fan dressed as a Doflamingo

Share it:

In the last few weeks we have often spoken to you about the spread of Coronavirus in Japan and in particular about the effects of the pandemic in the entertainment industry. The very latest of course are also covered by many American broadcasters and given the flow of news, it is absolutely normal that every now and then you run away some little gaffe.

In particular, a few days ago an in-depth article written by a journalist of the colossal US broadcaster went viral ABC, acronym for American Broadcasting Company, one of the main American news sources based in New York. To reinforce the concept expressed in his piece – according to which Japan is experiencing an extremely complex period due to the COVID – the author of the news has decided to insert a photo taken by Charly Triballeau, depicting what is described as "A passerby on the streets of Tokyo wearing a mask".

As you can see at the bottom, the "passerby" – actually a famous Japanese rapper / youtuber – has revealed his identity on Twitter, sharing the article and making it go viral. ONE PIECE fans obviously burst into tears after seeing the Joker in such an important news.

