 ABC and Kevin Feige in talks for a new Marvel television series

The ABC chain has long been turning to ideas for new series of the Marvel universe, thus expanding its universe beyond other series such as “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” or “Agent Carter”, and after series threats like the spin-off “Most Wanted” or that Allan Heinberg project focused on a superheroine that ended up being canceled. Although Disney + and Marvel Studios are there with ambitious series plans, Marvel and ABC chain want to continue betting on more series, and precisely they are talking about the future.

The restructuring of Marvel Entertainment, which has led to Marvel TV being already under the supervision of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, together with that commitment to Disney +, will not affect Marvel's future on ABC as its own president Karey Burke recognizes in the TCA event, by ensuring that they have conversations with Feige to see what possible series they can develop:

We love our partners in Marvel and we are sad to see [‘Agens of S.H.I.E.L.D’] leaving, has been a big part of our history. We are looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we are in the start of conversations with him now about how a Marvel and ABC series could be. At this time, Marvel has focused on Disney +, as it should be.

It does not seem that much more is known at the moment, not even if they could be considering other projects that were raised in their day, when they had to negotiate with Jeph Loeb, who was responsible for the Marvel TV division. Recall that last October it was already pointed out that ABC was still developing that new project starring superheroines despite the restructuring, so that is possibly one of the projects they are commenting on.

