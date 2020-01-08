General News

 ABC and Kevin Feige in talks for a new Marvel television series

January 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Choral image / group of Marvel Comics characters

The ABC chain has long been turning to ideas for new series of the Marvel universe, thus expanding its universe beyond other series such as “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” or “Agent Carter”, and after series threats like the spin-off “Most Wanted” or that Allan Heinberg project focused on a superheroine that ended up being canceled. Although Disney + and Marvel Studios are there with ambitious series plans, Marvel and ABC chain want to continue betting on more series, and precisely they are talking about the future.

The restructuring of Marvel Entertainment, which has led to Marvel TV being already under the supervision of Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, together with that commitment to Disney +, will not affect Marvel's future on ABC as its own president Karey Burke recognizes in the TCA event, by ensuring that they have conversations with Feige to see what possible series they can develop:

We love our partners in Marvel and we are sad to see [‘Agens of S.H.I.E.L.D’] leaving, has been a big part of our history. We are looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we are in the start of conversations with him now about how a Marvel and ABC series could be. At this time, Marvel has focused on Disney +, as it should be.

It does not seem that much more is known at the moment, not even if they could be considering other projects that were raised in their day, when they had to negotiate with Jeph Loeb, who was responsible for the Marvel TV division. Recall that last October it was already pointed out that ABC was still developing that new project starring superheroines despite the restructuring, so that is possibly one of the projects they are commenting on.

READ:  Raúl González "makes merits" to lead Real Madrid

Via information | Deadline

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.