Abarth in esports with the "Abarth Virtual Racing League" on Assetto Corsa

Abarth makes its debut in the world of esports. The famous Bolognese car manufacturer of the scorpion has launched a virtual competition open to all enthusiasts on the Assetto Corsa driving simulator: it is the "Abarth Virtual Racing League".

It is a real championship, with overall 8 qualifying days from July to September and the big one final race scheduled for October 3rd.

The absolute protagonist is the car that all the drivers use in the race: the 500 Abarth Assetto Corse. There is so much to play and get to know each other.

To register just apply on the dedicated Discord server, to which the site specially prepared by Abarth refers. The first qualifying race was held on April 25th, with over 60 entries.

For the next day of competition, 8 August, are registered over 100 people and they are constantly increasing. Finally, two of the 8 qualifications are reserved for Abarthisti fan club, complete with tutorial days.

Here is the official calendar:

25/7 Qualifying match 1

1/8 Qualifying match 2

8/8 Qualifying match 3

29/8 Qualifying match 4

2/9 Tutorial Day Abarthisti

5/9 Abarthisti Race 1

12/9 Qualifying match 5

16/9 Abarthisti Tutorial Day

19/9 Abarthisti Race 2

26/9 Qualifying match 6

3/10 Final.

After the days dedicated to the fan club, 4 events remain open to all. The format foresees that in the week preceding the day of the race the drivers can, on the chosen track, try to set their best time as many times as they want.

The best 20 will be selected and will participate in the actual race of the calendar: race 1 and race 2, with the average of the positions reached. The top 4 qualify for the final.

Following each stage of the calendar will be the dedicated Twitch streaming channel. The broadcast also goes live on the Abarth Facebook page. The races are lively and exciting, here's a taste with the latest vod on Saturday 1 August.